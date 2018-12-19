On Jan. 1, 2019, while the confetti is still fresh on the streets of Times Square, a space probe billions of miles from Earth will make a historic flyby of an object dating back to the earliest days of our solar system. Officially known as 2014 MU69, but nicknamed "Ultima Thule" by NASA, this celestial time capsule will be visited by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft at about 12:33 a.m. EST on New Year's Day. Unlike New Horizons' unprecedented flyby of Pluto that completely upended our knowledge of the dwarf planet in 2015, Ultima Thule is tiny — only 19 miles in diameter — compared to Pluto's diameter of more than 1,477 miles. Despite its small size, Ultima Thule is no ordinary space rock. A resident of the Kuiper Belt, a location beyond Neptune containing early remnants from our solar system's formation, it has largely remained untouched for billions of years. "We don't know what a primordial, ancient, perfectly preserved object like Ultima is, because no one's ever been to something like this," New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern told Geek Wire. "It's terra incognita. It is pure exploration. We'll just see what it's all about — if it's got rings, if it's got a swarm of satellites."

A rendezvous far from home When New Horizons makes its rendezvous with Ultima Thule, it will be more than 4.1 billion miles from Earth and traveling faster than 32,000 miles per hour. In fact, when it launched in 2006, the space probe set a record for the fastest spacecraft –– with an Earth and Sun escape trajectory of 36,373 mph. This excessive speed is one reason the spacecraft will only briefly analyze the object it has been chasing these last several years. "Are there debris in the way? Will the spacecraft make it? I mean, you know, you can't get any better than that," Jim Green, director of NASA's planetary science division, said of the building drama. "And, we'll get spectacular images on top of that. What's not to like?" The other big unknown is whether New Horizons is on the right course to intercepting Thule. Discovered only in 2014, the object's relation to New Horizons is constantly being tracked so that the appropriate course adjustments can be made. To make matters worse, its reddish-brown surface is extremely dark and reflects very little sunlight, making it difficult to track against the dense star field in that region of sky. “The orbit is not very well characterized," Alice Bowma, mission operations manager, said during a live chat. "That’s why we’re doing optical navigation measurements, continuously looking to make sure we know the point in space we want to target."

A mystery frozen in time While Ultima Thule's appearance and environment is shrouded in mystery, scientists do know one thing: It's cold. Real cold, with average temperatures maybe only 40 to 50 degrees above absolute zero (–459.67° Fahrenheit). As such, mission planners see Thule as a kind of frozen time capsule from the solar system's earliest days. "It's a big deal because we're going 4 billion years into the past," Stern said. "Nothing that we've ever explored in the entire history of space exploration has been kept in this kind of deep freeze the way Ultima has." The mission team hopes to learn a number of firsts about this Kuiper Belt object: Why do objects in the Kuiper Belt tend to exhibit a dark red color? Does Ultima have any active geology occurring? Dust rings? Maybe even its own moon? Is it possibly a dormant comet? The answers to these questions and others are expected to very quickly make waves throughout the astronomical community. "New Horizons is going to have the capability in the space of one week, the first week of January 2019, to confirm or refute the very models [of solar system formation] presented here at the Division of Planetary Sciences meeting," Stern told Space.com.

A mission steeped in patience Should New Horizons manage to intercept Ultima Thule on Jan. 1, the spacecraft will pass considerably closer than its flyby of Pluto in 2015. Whereas that historic encounter occurred at 7,750 miles from the surface, this next one will take place from a distance of only 2,200 miles. This will allow the various cameras on New Horizons to capture superb details of Thule's surface, with some geologic mapping images as fine as 110 feet per pixel. According to Stern, a total of 50 gigabits of information will be captured by New Horizons during its flyby. Because of its distance from Earth, data transmission rates average about 1,000 bits per second and can take upwards of six hours to reach home. "This limitation, and the fact that we share NASA’s Deep Space Network of tracking and communication antennas with over a dozen other NASA missions, means that it will take 20 months or more, until late in 2020, to send all of the data about Ultima and its environment back to Earth," Stern wrote on Sky and Telescope.