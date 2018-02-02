SpaceX is finally ready to send its Falcon Heavy rocket toward the heavens.

Should the weather cooperate and the engineering checklist pass muster, the Falcon Heavy will embark on its maiden flight sometime on Feb. 6 during a three-hour window that begins at 1:30 p.m. EST. The payload held within its nose cone, destined to cruise deep space for a billion years or so, will be nothing less than Elon Musk's original cherry Tesla Roadster. According to the SpaceX founder, the electric vehicle's premium stereo system will be blaring David Bowie's "Space Oddity" on ascent.

"Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks," he wrote in an Instagram post. "That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel."

Elon Musk's first-generation Tesla Roadster will serve as the dummy payload for the Falcon Heavy's maiden flight. (Photo: SpaceX/flickr)

While the maiden flight of the Falcon Heavy is exciting for SpaceX and the commercial space industry as a whole, it's also history in the making. If it succeeds in escaping Earth's gravity, an initial feat even Elon Musk is reserving some skepticism over, it will earn the distinction of becoming the world's most powerful rocket.

"There’s a real good chance that vehicle does not make it to orbit. I want to make sure and set expectations accordingly," Musk said in July. "I encourage people to come down to the Cape to see the first Falcon Heavy mission. It’s guaranteed to be exciting."

Are you ready to experience the excitement of some good old-fashioned groundbreaking space flight? Here are all the ways you can enjoy the Falcon Heavy launch and proudly proclaim years from now that "I watched it happen live ..."

Live stream

The live launch of the Falcon Heavy is scheduled to take place on Feb. 6, likely between a three-hour window starting at 1:30 p.m. EST. (Photo: SpaceX)

The easiest way to catch Falcon Heavy's dramatic launch will be through your PC or phone. SpaceX's live streams through YouTube have redefined the launch-viewing experience, with several high-definition cameras both on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center and on the Falcon itself. There are a couple of ways to tune in live, including on the company's official Facebook page and through the SpaceX YouTube channel. In either case, live streams are generally initiated about 15 minutes before launch and feature commentary from SpaceX engineers and mission control specialists. Because SpaceX launches are generally a company-wide event, you also get a front-row seat to the excitement of watching hundreds of employees cheer for something they've put years of their lives into.

Purchase a ticket at the Kennedy Space Center

A view of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at dusk. (Photo: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex)

If you want an opportunity to feel the rumble and hear the roar from the Falcon Heavy firsthand, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is opening its doors to interested spectators. While the closest viewing packages have already sold out, you can still grab one for $75 per person that puts you in the "Rocket Garden." While you won't actually see the rocket's initial launch for this viewpoint (7.5 miles from the launchpad), it will become visible in the sky shortly after liftoff. A live feed from SpaceX will be broadcast throughout the facility.

Admission also includes a two-day pass to the visitor's center.

Hit the beach!

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launching from Playalina Beach at the Canaveral National Seashore in October 2017. (Photo: Jill Bazeley/Flickr)

Can't score a seat at Kennedy Space Center? Then grab a beach chair and head for the coast. The Space Coast Office of Tourism has put together an extensive list of public viewing locations throughout the region, including the gorgeous Canaveral National Seashore, Alan Shephard Park and Playalinda Beach. And don't forget –– the fun doesn't end after launch. Once the payload containing the Tesla Roadster detaches from the three main boosters, SpaceX will attempt to land all three: two at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and one on the autonomous spaceport drone ship (ASDS) — with the memorable name Of Course I Still Love You — in the Atlantic Ocean.