September 14, 2017
10 incredible images of Saturn

By: Katherine Butler on Sept. 14, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Saturn, as taken by the Cassini orbiter

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Nice rings

Saturn is the hipster of our solar system. The second largest planet, its flashy rings make it the cooler cousin to the lumbering gas giant Jupiter or to the sizzling Venus. Saturn is visible with the naked eye from Earth — though its rings, discovered in 1610 by Galileo, aren't. Sixty-five years later, in 1675, Italian-born French astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini noted that the rings were separate from each other. His namesake orbiter, Cassini, was launched in 1997 by NASA to reveal the ringed giant in all its glory — and as we have never seen it before.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated since it was originally published in February 2013.

