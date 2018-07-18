July 19, 2018
874.5K
197.5K

9 mysterious images of Mars

 PREV NEXT 
This true-color image of Mars was taken by the OSIRIS instrument on the ESA Rosetta spacecraft.

This true-color image of Mars was taken by the OSIRIS instrument on the ESA Rosetta spacecraft.

(Photo: ESA/MPS/UPD/LAM/IAA/RSSD/INTA/UPM/DASP/IDA/Wikimedia Commons)

The red planet

The fourth planet from the sun, Mars is one of our closest neighbors yet it remains a mystery. There is strong evidence that water once flowed on the planet, but what happened to make it disappear? Is there life there? So many questions, and our quest to learn more about the red planet is just beginning. As NASA's Mars rovers continues to feed our curiosity about the red planet, we can admire it from afar.

This gallery has been updated with new information since it was originally published October 2010.

Katherine Butler
July 18, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Related topics: Mars, MNN lists, NASA, Space
More MNN Earth Matters Galleries
two trees 9 of the world's most amazing trees
The Cleveland volcano lets loose a plume of smoke in May 2006. 11 images of volcanoes as seen from space
A time-lapse star trail swirls around the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles 12 out-of-this-world observatories

Trending on MNN

No one knows who built these mysterious monoliths. 10 of the world's biggest unsolved mysteries
Citroen's new glasses may look unusual, but their promised benefits may just win over sufferers of motion sickness. These goofy glasses may hold the cure to motion sickness
Otzi the Iceman 12 things you may not know about Otzi the Iceman
Dog with sad face staring at camera Dog with the saddest face wouldn't let anyone near him at the shelter
A tiny Azolla filiculoides placed on a person's fingernail. This tiny fern could help fight climate change
Bird with full moon in background What's that sound? 7 wildlife calls you might hear in your backyard