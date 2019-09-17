Here comes the first known comet from outside of our solar system

Our solar system is getting another visitor from a faraway galaxy.

An amateur astronomer from Crimea named Gennady Borisov first spotted the fast-moving fleck in the night sky last month. Since then, both Hawaii's Gemini Observatory and Spain's William Herschel Telescope confirmed a trajectory that could take it within 190 million miles of our sun.

The Gemini Observatory even managed to snap a startling full-color picture of the celestial body as it streaked through the heavens.

And, judging by its woolly white halo and telltale tail, it looks like we're going to be entertaining our first interstellar comet.

Publishing their findings this month in the journal ArXiv, the Polish researchers who analyzed the data have dubbed the visitor C/2019 Q4 (Borisov).

"Both orbital and morphological properties of this body show that this is the first certain case of an interstellar comet," the authors note in the study, which has yet to be reviewed by peers.

This would mark the first time we've detected an interstellar comet. The ones that typically blaze through our neighborhood hail from within the solar system — either from that icy outermost region known as the Oort Cloud or the Kuiper Belt, a veritable comet factory just beyond Neptune's orbit.

And while some of these celestial objects don't come around here very often — Comet West, for example, has an orbital period of about 250,000 years — they all call our solar neighborhood home. In all, there are likely more than 6,000 comets sailing around our space, all eventually brought to heel by our sun's gravitational leash.

But C/2019 Q4 has likely made the longest journey of all. Researchers say it won't loop around our sun, like its domestic counterparts. It's also traveling at a torrid 93,000 miles per hour — a speed that's far faster than any of the local spaceballs could muster. At that pace, not even the sun will be able to reel it in.

"After getting enough data, I suspect we'll be assigning a permanent designation to say this object is interstellar," NASA astronomer Davide Farnocchia tells The Verge. "But basically, there's no doubt from the trajectory that it is interstellar."

Artist's impression of the first known interstellar asteroid, 'Oumuamua. (Photo: M. Kornmesser/ESO)

Strangely enough, this is the second time we've had an interstellar visitor in as many years. In 2017, a very strange object known as 'Oumuamua graced our solar system. Its unwieldy, cigar-like dimensions, unknown origin point and blazing speed sparked a frenzy of scientific speculation. While some scientists suggested it's a hobbled, tail-less comet that has been wandering the galaxy for billions of years, others just came right out and said what many of us were thinking: alien spaceship.

C/2019 Q4 is a little less ambiguous. Even though it was born in an incomprehensibly foreign space, it bears all the telltale trappings of comethood — specifically a lustrous tail of glitter likely caused by outgassing from its ice-cold heart.

In any case, we'll get a chance to scrutinize C/2019 Q4 a lot more closely as it brightens our doorstep over the coming weeks. While 'Oumuamua didn't stick around long enough for us to unfurl the "Welcome to Earth" banner, C/2019 Q4 should make its nearest pass to Earth in December. It won't be quite as intimate as 'Oumuamua's visit, which scraped within 180 million miles of Earth. But it will light up the night sky a lot longer. C/2019 Q4's flyby will peak at the end of the year, but will be present through April, when it finally bids our solar system a fond farewell.

And reports back to the mothership.

