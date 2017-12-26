The truth is already here, according to at least one former government official, who is claiming that the existence of UFOs with technology beyond human capability is now proved "beyond a reasonable doubt," reports The Independent.

The official, Luis Elizondo, is not small change, either. He's the former head of the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secretive unit of the U.S. Department of Defense that has been investigating UFO phenomenon since 2007. Although the program was reportedly shut down in 2012, there is ample evidence that it continues in some capacity, although to what capacity is unclear.

The program has been referred to as "the real life X-Files"; you could say that Elizondo is a real life Fox Mulder. His recent statements come after quitting his obscure position in the U.S. Pentagon last October, a protest against government secrecy. In his resignation letter to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, he cited as his principal grievance that the AATIP program was not being taken seriously enough.

“In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of 'beyond reasonable doubt.' I hate to use the term UFO, but that’s what we’re looking at,” said Elizondo. “I think it’s pretty clear this is not us, and it’s not anyone else, so one has to ask the question where they’re from.”

And apparently, the evidence for these advanced spacecraft goes beyond mere sightings. Elizondo claims that the program was able to identify distinguishable patterns in UFO occurrences. There are "geographical hotspots" where the incidents happen, some of which include areas around nuclear facilities and power plants, as well as traits that legitimate UFO sightings share in common.

“It was enough where we began to see trends and similarities in incidents. There were very distinct observables. Extreme maneuverability, hypersonic velocity without a sonic boom, speeds of 7,000mph to 8,000mph, no flight surfaces on the objects. A lot of this is backed with radar signal data, gun camera footage from aircraft, multiple witnesses.

He continued: “There was never any display of hostility but the way they maneuvered, in ways no one else in the world had, you have to be conscious something could happen.”

Elizondo is also the man responsible for the public release of the so-called "USS Princeton aerial object incident" footage, which details infrared video taken by United States fighter jets not far off the coast from San Diego that shows unidentified aerial objects maneuvering in inexplicable ways. Part of that footage can be seen here:

So far there is no proof to suggest that the UFOs documented by AATIP are of extraterrestrial origin, although these phenomena remain largely unexplained, and Elizondo's insistence that the incidents cannot be of human capability is certainly suggestive of something beyond this world.

It will be interesting to see if these statements revitalize AATIP; they will certainly offer fuel to fire for conspiracy theorists everywhere.