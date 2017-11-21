At around 6:40 p.m. local time in Lapland Finland, Tony Bateman, who runs Aurora Service Tours, felt his cottage "violently" shake as he heard a loud boom. Since it's Finland — not a place where you'd expect to experience earthquakes — Bateman went outside to make sure no trees had fallen around his house. Everything seemed fine, so Bateman shrugged off the whole experience.



Thirty minutes later, he received a phone call asking if he was OK. The caller let him know that a meteorite had flown over Lapland and crashed in Inari, about 100 miles north. Bateman, who runs a tour company dedicated to following the northern lights, keeps a video feed going of his house to better catch the aurora borealis. When he checked the feed, the video above is what he saw: A fireball blazing across the sky, out of the frame, and lighting up the night so brightly that it looks like it's practically the middle of the afternoon for a few seconds.

According to other reports, the fireball could be seen and heard as far away as Norway and Russia's Kola peninsula. Indeed, a Norwegian meteorite network describe's the fireball's brightness as having "the glow of 100 moons."

It's possible that the meteorite was an especially bright and close-flying Leonid meteor. The Leonid meteor shower typically peaks around mid-November every year.