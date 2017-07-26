People have asked me what a “burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce” is... Well folks, it looks like this…awesome sauce is green. pic.twitter.com/rgTgbdb84f — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) July 23, 2017

When Jack Fischer arrived in space back in April, he declared the experience "a burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce." Now, Fischer has declared the "awesome sauce" to be of the green variety.

In late June, Fischer captured photographs of an aurora from 250 miles above the Earth while the International Space Station zipped by at 17,500 mph. The result, which Fischer tweeted July 23, is a shimmering green light show from a unique perspective.

The northern (and southern) lights are the result of gaseous particles in Earth's atmosphere colliding with solar particles. The colors change based on the altitude in which in the collisions occur. Green northern lights, like the one captured by Fischer, happen when oxygen particles collide with solar particles about 60 miles above the Earth.

It's not exactly how you're used to making salsa verde, but it'll do in a pinch.