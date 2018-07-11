The sunset on July 8 looked a little different to those looking up in the Midwest. Hundreds of reports poured into the American Meteor Society (AMS) and on social media as a blaze of light streaked across the glowing sky.

A meteor shot over nine states, leaving a bright trail behind as its mark of existence. Some witnesses told AMS that the meteor fragmented, meaning it might have made it through the atmosphere.

Many of the videos of the fireball have emerged as people checked their security cam or time lapse footage. The interstellar object was spotted in the sky around 8:40 p.m. CDT.

AMS says most of the 600 reports came from people in Iowa and Illinois, but people in Minnesota, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin also witnessed the fireball.

An estimated 3D trajectory from the AMS shows the Earth-grazing fireball may have had a shallow entry angle. Others on social media reported seeing a big green light fly across the sky.

A meteor forms when a meteoroid enters the Earth's atmosphere after breaking off an asteroid orbiting the sun. As it crosses over, the debris breaks down and vaporizes, creating the bright streak of light.

This was a chance occurrence, but you there are still plenty of opportunities to see a meteor or meteor shower light up the sky this year.