One of the more spectacular (and more reliable) meteor showers is the Eta Aquarids. For those who didn't get a chance to see them over the weekend, the video above is the perfect solution.

This time-lapse of the meteor shower from Jay Shaffer Photography and Skylapser.com gives a clear view of the night sky and a magnificent window to see the streaks of light whisking through the sky.

One cool fact about the Eta Aquarid shower is that it's made up of icy debris left over from past visits by Halley's Comet. The Aquarids are remnants of a closer orbit from hundreds of years ago.

Meteors, in general, occur when dust encounters the Earth's atmosphere at 150,000 mph, causing the particles to burn up.

Some of these particles leave persistent paths — ionized trails left behind after the debris has been incinerated.



So if you didn't have a chance to see them this year, the video above will make you feel like you did. And, be sure to check out our guide for the sky this May so you don't miss any upcoming stargazing opportunities!

Did you miss the Eta Aquarid meteor shower? Problem solved

Time-lapse video shows the beauty of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower in May 2019.