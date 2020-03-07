March is Women's History Month and NASA created a comprehensive video to highlight all of the accomplishments women have made at the agency.

Whether they were astronauts or behind the scenes, thousands of women have worked tirelessly to help complete missions for more than 60 years.

The video spotlights many faces you may know, and plenty you might not, and also explains the prominent role women will have upcoming space missions.

Just in the past year, NASA completed the first all-woman space walk, broke records for the longest single space flight by a woman and added six women to their astronaut crew.

The future is bright for NASA, thanks in part to the women who are building on the success of their predecessors and paving the way for the next generation of space explorers.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

Meet the women of NASA

