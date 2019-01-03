Quadrantids to light up moonless night sky

The Quadrantid meteors, the first major meteor shower of 2019, will peak Jan. 3-4 for only a few hours, an especially narrow window for spotting anything in the night sky. This year, the meteor shower will be especially dazzling thanks to the new moon. In years past, the Quadrantids have produced 50-100 meteors per hour so 2019 should be one of the best years for skywatching.

On top of that, the meteor shower's radiant point — where the meteors appear to originate — is pretty far north in the Northern Hemisphere. If you live in North America, you will have the best opportunity to see the show.



Quadrantid meteor shower trails above Mt. Hamilton in San Jose, California in this undated photo. (Photo: Jeffrey T. Kreulen/Shutterstock.com)

In 2017, the Quadrantids were equally impressive as you can see in the YouTube video posted at the top. YouTube user poochen geez recorded the meteor shower in St. Ives, a port town in Cornwall. The skywatcher was only able to see a couple of Quadrantids with the naked eye, but the time-lapse recording reveals much more, with meteors streaking across the sky.

So if you have a camera, get ready now and find a prime stargazing spot for one of the best meteor showers of 2019!

Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in January 2017.



