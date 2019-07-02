Parts of South America will get the opportunity to see a total solar eclipse today. And unlike the Great American Eclipse of 2017, which was a car-ride away for millions of North Americans, there will be more marine animals than humans with a front-row seat for this event. But for those who can't catch a last-second flight to South America, we have you covered, thanks to NASA.



Mother Nature Network will be simulcasting NASA's live stream of the eclipse so you can follow along. Just keep an eye on this page at 3 p.m. EST for the live stream to appear or tune in to MNN's Facebook page to watch it there.

The path of totality is set to cover parts of the Pacific Ocean and several countries in South America. Totality begins in La Serena, Chile at 4:38 p.m. EST. The total eclipse will end near Chascomús, Buenos Aires, Argentina at 4:44 p.m. EST.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the rest of Chile and Argentina as well as Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela and Panama.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon casts a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the sun's light in some areas.

The total eclipse, when the sun is completely blocked by the moon, will last up to 4 minutes and 3 seconds, depending on where you're watching from.

This photo was taken during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 (Photo: /NASA/Gopalswamy)



And if you can see the eclipse, be sure to take safety precautions for your eyes and use special solar eclipse glasses. Staring into the sun without them could lead to severe eye injuries.

Studying the sun during a total solar eclipse helps scientists understand the source and behavior of solar radiation that drives space weather near Earth, according to NASA.

After today, the next total solar eclipse visible over South America will be Dec. 14, 2020.

