Forgetting the likely presence of crocodiles and mosquitoes, the winner of the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest ignored these perils to capture the Grand Prize shot above.

"Face to Face in a River in Borneo" features a male orangutan peering from behind a tree while crossing a river in Indonesia. The photo, which also won first prize in the Wildlife category, was taken by Joghee Bojan of Singapore.

Bojan took the image in the Sekoyner River in Tanjung Puting National Park. He had spent days on a houseboat photographing orangutans and had learned of a spot where a male orangutan crossed the river, an unusual behavior he wanted to capture. When he heard the orangutan has been spotted up the river, Bojan got into the water so the boat wouldn't scare the primate. Bojan took the photo when the orangutan peeked out from behind a tree to see if the photographer was still there.

“Honestly, sometimes you just go blind when things like this happen," Bojan said. "You’re so caught up. You really don’t know what’s happening. You don’t feel the pain, you don’t feel the mosquito bites, you don’t feel the cold, because your mind is completely lost in what’s happening in front of you.”