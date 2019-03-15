Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in California is ablaze with colorful wildflower blooms thanks to a steady amount of winter rain. "It’s been an unusual season in that we’ve had rain every month — in abundance — since October 2018," Betsy Knaak, executive director of the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association Knaak, told NBC 7. "And it’s the right kind of rain — soaking, consistent rain. We’ve also had cooler than normal weather for a long time."

The state park is the largest in California, featuring 500 miles of dirt roads, 12 wilderness areas and miles of hiking trails. You'll see flowers in bloom immediately as you arrive in the parking lot and at the visitors center. Flowers of all colors — yellow, purple, pink, white and more — dot the landscape in a "rolling bloom," park officials say, meaning different fields will come into full bloom at different times.

The best time to see the flowers is in the morning because they close in the afternoon heat, the park says. The park offers a few recommended flower-viewing routes. "Drive DiGiorgio Road to the end of the pavement, park, and get out to see up close desert lilies, spectacle pod, sand verbena and desert sunflowers," they suggest.



For those willing to venture onto dirt roads, the park says to continue on DiGiorgio Road to into Coyote Canyon for a couple miles where you'll find the "Desert Gardens."

Inside the park, a variety of wildflowers (including monkey flowers and wild canterbury bells) are growing throughout canyons such as Hellhole Canyon and Flatcat Canyon, which are accessible via hiking.