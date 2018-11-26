Northern California's Camp Fire has been contained

The Camp Fire, which started burning in northern California Nov. 8 has been 100 percent contained.

The fire scorched 220 square miles (622 square kilometers), an area almost the size of Chicago. Eighty-five people have been confirmed dead. Between 250 and 300 individuals remain unaccounted for. According to Cal Fire, the state's forest and fire protection agency, 13,972 residences, 528 commercial and 4,293 other buildings were destroyed in the blaze as of Nov. 25. The entire town of Paradise, located in Butte County, was destroyed by the fire.

Rain arrived in the area late last week to help contain the fire.

"It's certainly good to be done with the containment of this fire, even though there's still a lot of work to be done moving forward," fire spokeswoman Jennifer Erickson told CBS News.



That rain, however, also caused problems for recovery efforts. Around 52,000 people are displaced. With many shelters and hotels at capacity, some residents have been camping in parking lots for shelter, and the rains didn't make that an easy, resulting in flash flooding and wildfire-scorched debris flows. Illness is spreading through some shelters, with symptoms resembling the norovirus, according to a Nov. 19 report from The Washington Post.

Residents could face months without permanent housing, if not longer.

"People keep using the word 'unprecedented,' and I keep looking for a different word, but I can't find one because it works so well," Casey Hatcher, a Butte County spokesperson, told The Post. "We have an entire community that is displaced."

There are ways to help people affected by the recent California wildfires, and Butte County has set up a recovery website with information for residents and those who want to help.

Related on MNN: How to help animals affected by wildfires

