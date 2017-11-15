Need to really, really get away from it all? Canada's first-ever permanent road to the Arctic coast just might offer the wild new North American road trip you're looking for. Starting from Inuvik in Canada's Northwest Territories and ending at Tuktoyaktuk on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, the 85-mile gravel road is an absolute game-changer for isolated residents who live there. Previously, the only way to leave or access Tuktoyaktuk was via an ice highway in the winter (popularized by the Discovery Channel series "Ice Road Truckers") or by plane during the summer. "Oh, it’s going to be a total impact, for sure," Laverna Smith, a resident of "Tuk" told The Guardian. "We can just hop in a car and come down to Inuvik whenever we want." As shown in the map below, created by the Northwest Territories Government, the new Arctic highway offers some remarkable opportunities to explore a part of the world previously inaccessible to most vehicles.

First proposed in the late 1950s as a way to connect the communities of northern Canada over land to southern Canada, the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway didn't receive the necessary approval and funding until 2014. At $300 million Canadian dollars ($235 million U.S.), it's also one of the most expensive road projects ever undertaken, with an average cost of more than $2.2 million in Canadian dollars per kilometer to build. As you might expect, much of that cost went into engineering a highway over shifting terrain of ice, sediment and permafrost. So as not to disturb the fragile foundation the gravel road rests upon, environmental engineers made every effort to protect the base track from thawing.

"It's located on permafrost," Rick Hoos, an environmental consultant who worked on the highway, told CBC News. "The top two meters of the terrain thaws in the summertime. One of the ways of dealing with that is to build a berm — which is the road — deep enough so that the ground below will remain frozen. The road itself acts as an insulator." According to government officials, the two-lane gravel roadway is engineered to handle all manner of cars and trucks.