If you've ever dipped a paddle into the water and escaped from the world in a canoe, director Goh Iromoto's new documentary will speak to you in ways few movies can. Aptly titled "The Canoe," the 26-minute documentary is drenched with gorgeous cinematography and inspiring stories from paddlers across the province of Ontario, Canada.

"This film captures the human connection and bond created by Canada’s well-known craft & symbol, the canoe," Iromoto told Canoe & Kayak. "Through the stories of five paddlers across the province of Ontario, Canada – a majestic background both in it’s landscape & history – the film underscores the strength of the human spirit and how the canoe can be a vessel for creating deep and meaningful connections."

While "The Canoe" is Iromoto's third short film to promote Canadian tourism, the piece is not your typical advertising. "It's a new model for us," tourism coordinator Steve Bruno said. "It's not meant to be an Ontario Tourism commercial. It's meant to be deeper and more in line with people's values. The fact that 'The Canoe' has been picked up by 55 film festivals demonstrates that."

Perhaps even more incredible than the final product is that only two people were required to capture it: Iromoto and his partner, Courtney Boyd. "Between the two of us, we did almost everything," he told Marmoset. "From sound, to filming, to camera assisting, to media managing — everything. So, that makes logistics easier in a way, because as long as we could get there with the gear we needed, we can get the shot."