The Columbia River Gorge is an 85-mile long river canyon that divides Oregon and Washington state, extending roughly from the confluence of the Columbia and Deschutes rivers in the east and westward to the eastern edge of the Portland metropolitan area.

Brimming with a diverse array of ecosystems and microhabitats, the gorge has temperate rainforests in the west and dry grasslands in the east. There are hundreds of species of plants and birds, and dozens of species of fish.

Hoping to showcase all this scenic diversity, Friends of the Columbia Gorge sponsors an annual photo contest, which took on special significance this year. The majority of this year's entries were taken before the outbreak of a devasting fire at Eagle Creek in early September. Many of the photos depict areas later burned in the fire, which are now closed to the public, but they also are a reminder of the work that needs to be done, as the Friends of the Gorge site addresses:

Now that rains have come and largely put the fire out, we can breathe deeply and look to the forest for what it can teach us about natural recovery systems. It's also a time to look ahead at ways we can increase resilience for the land, communities, and trails that make the Gorge such a special place.

Matt Meisenheimer's grand-prize winner "Mirror," shown above, was taken at Elowah Falls in spring 2017, when he was visiting the Gorge from his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin. The image shows both the falls and a symmetrical reflection in a pool of water downstream.