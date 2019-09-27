From dirty drinking water and deforestation to plastic pollution and poaching, the environmental impacts of humans on the planet are often devastating. This year's winners and shortlisted finalists in the CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year contest capture not only that destruction, but also humanity's ability to overcome those challenges.

"Climate change is the defining issue of our time and now is the time to act," said Terry Fuller, chief executive of CIWEM, the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management. "We need to see action from all sectors of society. This competition showcases the reality of how people are being impacted by the climate all around the world and aims to spread an important message worldwide to inspire big change."

This year's winners were announced alongside the United Nations Climate Action Summit taking place in New York.

The overall winner, shown above, is "Hightide Enters Home," by SL Shanth Kumar, who describes his image:

"A huge wave lashes at a shanty throwing out a 40 year old fisherman out of his home at Bandra in the western suburbs of Mumbai. He is pulled in by the strong currents but was rescued by fellow fishermen before the sea could have swallowed him. The reclaimed city of Mumbai is facing the risk of coastal flooding, a fallout of the climate change. The city's land and sea temperatures have been rising causing an corresponding impact on the sea level."

Below are more of the winning photos and other shortlisted entries, most of them described in the photographer's words. You can find a full gallery of the 2019 shortlist here.