You may not have heard of Rovaniemi, Finland, but you've probably heard of Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland. The area is known as a stunning winter wonderland, especially when the aurora borealis or northern lights are on display.

Photographer Jani Ylinampa has lived in the Lapland capital of Rovaniemi for the last 20 years. Even though the city is big by Finnish standards, "nature is really close, and you can basically drive five to 10 minutes away from the city and you can find yourself in the forest where you can't see anyone if you really don't want to," he says.

In fact, the town is surrounded by forests and small islands, putting nature on full display. Ylinampa has perfectly captured the essence of the place by focusing on the changing seasons. Even though Finland is known for an abundance of snow in winter (and throughout the year), you can see for yourself that the other seasons are just as vibrant.