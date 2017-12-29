Described as a "watershed moment in the history of American conservation," a 1,400-square-mile stretch of rugged and unspoiled wilderness in central Idaho has been designated as the nation’s first International Dark Sky Reserve. Named the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, the protected area is the culmination of more than two decades of work by local leaders to manage and reduce the impact of light pollution. "The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve was created not just for locals, but for all Idahoans and visitors from across the world who can come here and experience the primeval wonder of the starry night sky," said Steve Botti, the mayor of Stanley, Idaho and longtime advocate of the Reserve, said in a statement.

The new reserve, one of only 12 worldwide and the third-largest ever created, was granted "Gold Tier" status, the highest possible rating under International Dark-Sky Association guidelines for ranking the quality of the night sky. For a reserve to achieve this designation, its skies must be the darkest possible, with only a small amount of light pollution tolerated.

Included in the new Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve is the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Managed by the U.S. Forest Service, this pristine piece of American wilderness spans nearly 731,000 acres and is popular for hiking, whitewater rafting, fishing and rock climbing. "We're free to come and go in a national recreation area," Bob Hayes, former founding executive director of the Sawtooth Society, said in an interview. "We don't have a lot of rangers around with ranger hats on telling us to stay on the asphalt paths or stay out of here or stay out of there, and I think that's the way most people like it."

Part of the reason that central Idaho has managed to become one of the last vast pools of untainted darkness in the U.S. is due to its challenging topography and lack of infrastructure. Billing itself as a truly "off-grid" experience, there's neither cell service nor electricity for over a thousand square miles. "That such truly dark nighttime environments still exist in the United States is remarkable," said J. Scott Feierabend, executive director of the IDA.

As the most-recent dark sky reserve, central Idaho joins a select club of other stargazing utopias recognized by the IDA in countries such as Namibia, New Zealand, England, Germany and Wales. With the new designation, tourism officials are hopeful that those eager to experience the raw and powerful beauty of the region will consider adding central Idaho to their bucket list. "I hope the designation will serve as a reminder for people to look up, rather than down at their iPhone," local resident and dark sky advocate Tory Canfield told Eye on Sun Valley. "If we don’t look at the stars, we don’t know who we are."

