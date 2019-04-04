As if you needed further proof of the otherworldly beauty of Iceland's natural wonders, along comes yet another stunning reminder.

Photographer Sarah Bethea was visiting a glacial ice cave in the Nordic nation, nicknamed the "Land of Fire and Ice," when the sun's setting rays lined up to pierce a portion of her frozen surroundings. For the next few minutes, a solid block of ancient ice glowed with amber intensity seemingly more magical than natural.

"Although it was mid-day, it was December and the days were short and the sun stayed low on the horizon," Bethea told My Modern Met. "For five minutes or so, the sun lined up just right with the cave entrance, and the ice was lit up to look like amber."