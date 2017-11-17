Keystone pipeline spills 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

Part of the Keystone oil pipeline was shut down on Nov. 16 after a 5,000-barrel leak in South Dakota, the pipeline's operator TransCanada said. That's the equivalent of 210,000 gallons of oil.

The leak occurred four days before Nebraska is set to make a decision on the company's delayed sister project, the Keystone XL pipeline, shown above.

Crews shut down the pipeline and activated emergency response procedures, TransCanada said in a statement. Officials are investigating the cause of the leak that occurred near the town of Amherst.

Officials don’t believe the leak polluted any surface water bodies or drinking water systems, Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist at the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, told the Associated Press.

“Ultimately, the cleanup responsibility lies with TransCanada, and they’ll have to clean it up in compliance with our state regulations,” Walsh said.



Keystone and Keystone XL

The Keystone pipeline system stretches 2,639 miles from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast. It began delivering in 2010, but the company behind it has been lobbying the U.S. since 2008 to approve an 180-mile XL addition that would cut southeast from Canada, passing through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska before linking to existing lines near Kansas. The plan had faced stiff resistance from environmentalists, as well as residents, until March, when President Donald Trump's administration officially issued a permit that approved construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Miles of pipe sit in a lot outside Gascoyne, North Dakota, waiting for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline. (Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is scheduled to announce a decision Nov. 20 on whether the proposed pipeline route through the state is in the best interests of Nebraskans, reports Reuters. It's not allowed to consider the possibility of spills because the project already has an environmental permit.

“If this spill had happened along the proposed route in Nebraska, it would be absolutely devastating,” Brian Jorde, a lawyer representing Nebraska landowners opposed to Keystone XL, told Reuters. “Their proposed route is within a mile of thousands of water wells.”

Sierra Club Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign director Kelly Martin said in a statement that the only way to guard against future leaks is for Nebraska to reject the Keystone XL pipeline.

“We’ve always said it’s not a question of whether a pipeline will spill, but when, and today TransCanada is making our case for us,” Martin said.

