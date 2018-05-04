Volcanic eruptions have rocked a residential neighborhood on the Island of Hawaii, forcing 1,700 people to evacuate due to lava flows and dangerous sulfur gas. The ground first opened up May 3 in Leilani Estates, a subdivision in the Kilauea volcano's lower East Rift Zone, spewing lava as high as 125 feet into the air. Two more fissures opened on May 4, and officials warn that "additional outbreaks in the area are likely."

The video below, shot via drone by photographer Jeremiah Osuna, offers a hypnotic overhead view of the initial eruption. Lava sprawls across a road and through a forested area, sending up plumes of volcanic gas and fiery splashes of molten rock.

"It sounded like if you were to put a bunch of rocks into a dryer and turn it on as high as you could," Osuna tells KHON-TV. "You could just smell sulfur and burning trees and underbrush and stuff. I couldn't believe it. I was kind of shaken a little bit and realizing how real everything is, and how dangerous living on the East Rift can be."

The lava flow, which Osuna describes as a "curtain of fire," was part of a lava outbreak that began late Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). "Lava spatter and gas bursts erupted from the fissure for about two hours," the HVO reports, before the outbreak died down around 6:30 p.m. local time. Geologists later confirmed the fissure was no longer erupting, although it was followed by two more vent eruptions, the HVO announced May 4, adding that further outbreaks are likely.

Check out this photo of the #lava on Mohala Street in Leiliani Estates that was taken by our crew earlier today. Please be safe everyone! https://t.co/wMo5BzSMAh @NWSHonolulu pic.twitter.com/cPUuGXGMp8 — HawaiiElectricLight (@HIElectricLight) May 4, 2018

The eruptions prompted officials to declare a state of emergency, activate the Hawaii National Guard and order a mandatory evacuation for about 1,700 residents. On top of the ongoing risk from lava itself, the evacuation has remained in place due to "extremely high levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas detected in the evacuation area," according to the County of Hawaii Civil Defense.

Kilauea, one of Earth's most active volcanoes, has been erupting continuously since 1983. Its lava is a popular attraction, although it also sometimes makes dangerous incursions into populated areas, as it did during another destructive flow in 2014. This week's eruptions weren't a big surprise, however, as they were preceded by a collapse of the Pu'u 'Ō'ō crater floor, as well as hundreds of small to moderate earthquakes, including a magnitude-5.0 temblor Thursday morning.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries, although at least two homes have been destroyed, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim tells ABC News. And many residents were understandably rattled as they waited in two emergency shelters set up for evacuees. "We knew it was coming," Leilani Estates resident Meija Stenback tells KITV, "and even now it's ... really surreal at this point."

And as Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator Talmadge Mango tells the BBC, there are signs the danger may not be subsiding. "Seismic activity is still extremely high," he says, "so we feel that this might just be the beginning of things."