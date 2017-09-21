In winter and spring, the lake located northwest of Osoyoos in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley looks just like any other body of water. But as most of the water starts to evaporate in summer, hundreds of huge briny pools are left behind, leaving a polka-dotted landscape of yellow, green and blue spots. The CBC calls the appropriately named Spotted Lake "the most magical place in Canada."
The Spotted Lake is sacred to the Okanagan First Nations people and known as Klikuk. Osoyoos, British Columbia 🇨🇦#canada #osoyoos #travel #wanderlust #journey #travelphotography #photography #nature #landscape #outdoors #outdoorphotography #landscapephotography #naturephotography #welcometonature #traveladdict #travelawesome #travelphoto #awesome #travelmore #travelpics #traveldeeper #amazing #outdoor #voyage #naturelovers #naturelover #natureaddict #travellife #natureporn #natureshots
The colorful pools are the result of a high concentration of minerals, including calcium, sodium sulphates and magnesium sulphate that have collected in the water. The minerals and a collection of salts have run off from surrounding hills. The various colors depend on the concentration of minerals in each pool.
Spotted Lake has been considered a sacred place for centuries by the indigenous people of the Okanagan Nation, according to the British Columbia Visitor Centre. They believed that each of the different circles had different healing and medicinal properties. The lake was originally known to the First Nations of the Okanagan Valley as Kliluk.
The land that surrounds the water was privately owned for many years, but it was acquired for the benefit and use of the Okanagan Nation in 2001. The purchase ensured that the land would be protected from development and restore it as a cultural and environmental site.
The Magic of #SpottedLake https://t.co/qHEB3hVq32 #kliluk #nsyilxcen, #TravelBC #travel #Canada #Okanagan #greatoutdoors #photography pic.twitter.com/oek4hSmkCO— Fractions of Destiny (@Destiny_Guitars) March 4, 2017
During World War I, minerals from the lake were used to manufacture ammunition. The minerals were harvested by laborers, who mined as much as one ton of salt from the lake each day. According to the British Columbia Visitor Centre, stories are that prior to this mineral mining, the "lake displayed an even greater variety of colors and an even greater artistic beauty."
That 'Spotted Lake' in British Columbia is the strangest thing i've seen pic.twitter.com/wNA5eRTn— elburnez (@elburnez) January 30, 2013
Visitors who want to view the lake can't get too up close and personal. A fence has been erected to protect the area with a sign explaining that it's a culturally and ecologically sensitive area. But there are plenty of good vantage spots along the highway to see the lake's famous polka dots.
🚕🚕 האגם המנוקד שוכן סמוך לאוסויוס במחוז קולומביה הבריטית בקנדה. פלא טבעי מיוחד במינו שזכה בשם זה הודות למגוון בריכות הצבועות בצבעים שונים. בחורף האגם נראה כמו אגם רגיל, אך בחודשי הקיץ חלק מהמים מתאדים וכתוצאה מריכוזים שונים של מינרלים נוצרות בריכות קטנות וצבעוניות שמעניקות לאגם את המראה המנוקד והמיוחד. עוד תמונות של האזור תוכלו למצוא בתיוג : #spottedlake הייתם במקום מעניין וצילמתם תמונות? תייגו #hertz_israel , כתבו איפה התמונה צולמה ומה מיוחד במקום ונשמח לפרגן לתמונות שנאהב.
Though simple science explains the mystical lake's spots, at least one travel website has a more interesting explanation. Spot Cool Stuff says, "When you visit in person it is more fun to imagine that you are living within the scene of a Dr. Seuss book."
The Spotted Lake The Spotted Lake, or Kliluk, is a strangely-patterned body of water located between the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys in British Columbia’s desert. It contains large amounts of magnesium sulfate, calcium, and sodium sulfates, along with other minerals and traces of silver and titanium. In summer when water evaporates in the desert climate, these minerals are revealed in the “spots” of the lake’s name, each one different in colour to the next. At that point, it would be possible to walk between the salt crystal polka dots through the dry sections of the lake. (However, a fence at the site limits access and trespassing on the delicate natural wonder is not advised.) In World War I, these salts were used in the manufacturing of explosives.>>> Tasik Bertompok Tasik Bertompok, 'Spotted Lake', atau Kliluk, terletak di antara Lembah Okanagan dan Similkameen di gurun British Columbia. Ia mengandungi magnesium sulfat, kalsium, natrium sulfat, perak, titanium dan mineral lain. Pada musim panas apabila air tersejat, mineral-mineral ini terkumpul dalam tompokan air yang berasingan. Setiap tompokan air tasik ini mempunyai warna yang berbeza disebabkan kandungan mineral yang berlainan. Dalam Perang Dunia I, mineral-mineral ini digunakan dalam pembuatan bahan peledak. #spottedlake #sasetfacts #generalknowledge #faktasaset #pengetahuanam