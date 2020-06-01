As national parks around the U.S. begin a phased approach to reopening, visitors expecting the usual warnings to keep a safe distance from wildlife are now being encouraged to do the same with each other. The contagious threat of COVID-19 means that six-feet apart remains the rule, even as some states move to impose additional restrictions such as face masks. As such, the U.S. National Park Service has ramped up its communications with visitors to include a variety of informative and downright hilarious posters.

Below are some of our favorites. As usual, even if they look perfectly healthy, please do not approach a bear.