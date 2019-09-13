A momentary encounter from afar with a California sea lion is the winning image in The Nature Conservancy's 2019 Photo Contest. Chosen from more than 100,000 entries, the underwater photo was taken by Tyler Schiffman in Monterey Bay, California.

"I had been shooting kelp bursts all day as the light was exploding amongst the canopy above. I had framed this shot waiting for a sea lion to swim by. After 5 minutes, one swam up and paused for a few seconds, I took 3 photos and as rare as it was the moment left in a blink of an eye."

This year's photo contest received a record 121,774 photo entries from 152 countries.

"The natural world inspires a sense of wonder in all of us," said Richard Loomis, chief marketing officer for The Nature Conservancy. "Indeed, at the very soul of conservation is a deep awe of nature. These photographs are a powerful reminder of the importance of sharing our vision of nature and working together to save the lands and waters on which all life depends."

Here's a look at some of this year's winners with descriptions, when available, from the photographers. To see all the winning photos, visit The Nature Conservancy's website.