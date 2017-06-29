A new island just appeared off the coast of North Carolina

Nearly overnight, an island has sprung up along North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Visitors to the popular area have noticed that what was once a tiny sandbar is now a large land mass about a mile long and three football fields wide, reports The Virginia Pilot. It's located off the tip of Cape Point, a famous surf-fishing site near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

Chad Koczera and his fiancee were driving to the point after a storm to collect shells when they spotted an area they couldn't reach by car.

"I sent the drone up to check it out and noticed this beautiful island," says Koczera, who shot the photo above. "We didn't get a chance to make it onto the island because of the strong current."

Although some people have ventured out to the new island, officials have warned people not to try to walk or swim there. The water is deep, the current is strong, and there could be sharks and stingrays lurking.

"Travel to the sandbar is best accomplished by experienced kayakers or paddleboarders that are using appropriate floatation and mindful of the strong currents in the area," Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, told CNN Travel.

"The water between the shore and the island is 4-5 feet deep," Elizabeth Thacker posted on Instagram. "It's pretty sketchy swimming through there. People say they've seen rays the size of car hoods and 5' sharks in there."

Some visitors have dubbed it "Shelly Island" for the large number of perfect shells found there. It reportedly has been attracting photographers, shell collectors, anglers and curiosity seekers.

Hallac told the Virginia Pilot that the island could shrink or disappear by next year, or it could grow and eventually connect to the nearby point.