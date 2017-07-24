A scene from the BBC's 10-hour marathon video focused on island soundscapes. (Photo: BBC Earth Unplugged/YouTube)

As a coda to its monumental documentary series "Planet Earth II," the BBC has published 40 hours of high-definition videos covering mountains, deserts, jungles and oceans. For anyone who has been hypnotized by the quiet moments of the David Attenborough-narrated television event, these 10-hour increments are nothing short of visual bliss.

You can get an idea of the sweeping views and sounds awaiting your senses in the 10-hour "Mountains" marathon below.

In these modern times of slow TV and near-limitless streaming online, the BBC's decision to upload at least some of the thousands of hours of raw nature it captured over the three-year production of "Planet Earth II" makes perfect sense. Much of the stunning digital footage captured by documentary cinematographers is never seen by the public, with producers and editors taking on the monumental task of condensing all that footage into a seven-hour television event. To have these sweeping aerial views — including this 10-hour jaunt focused on jungles, below — available for free online is a most welcome gift.

The "Planet Earth II" marathon is also the icing on the cake for the BBC's "Real Happiness Project," a campaign built around a study that found a link between watching nature documentaries and a boost in happiness as awe and wonder take over. The researchers also noted a decrease in nervousness, anxiety, fear and low energy.

So, for instance, if you're having a particularly stressful day, taking an hour to tune into the raw beauty of remote tropical islands in this video might just be the perfect way to unwind.

"As part of the Real Happiness Project, we want to take you on a journey over some of the most rugged islandscapes on Earth as you glide over where land meets ocean, immerse yourself in this vivid habitat," the production team notes.

So throw on the headphones, go full screen, sit back and unwind to some of our planet's most beautiful remote habitats. Whether you choose mountains, islands, jungles, or the desert soundscape below, you'll find something to take your breath away.