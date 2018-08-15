Our days are often so perfectly planned, with every hour pinned to some responsibility or activity, that it's sometime difficult to even think about saving a few shards of time here or there for spontaneity.

But not right now. Whatever you had previously budgeted for the next seven minutes of your life can wait. The "Silence of the Dolomites" awaits, and it's worth every second of the next 420.

Captured by photographer Casper Rolsted, the short film is one part in a series focused on profiling some of the world's last undisturbed places.

"The goal of the project is to share the wonders of nature with as many people as possible and help us fall back in love with the nature," he writes. "It is only when we fall in love with something that we truly want to protect it. It is my big hope that I through creation of stunning short films with breathtaking video and audio can help the protection of our undisturbed places in nature and thereby the enjoyment of these wonders for generations to come."

In addition to the Dolomites, a mountain range in northeastern Italy considered one of the most beautiful in the world, Rolsted also recorded vistas and soundscapes throughout Norway.

"In our stressful society, we so seldom find the time to relax and regenerate," he adds. "Use these films as an escape from a stressful and noisy environment. Here you will experience natural silence and wide relaxing spaces in nature."