White Island volcano erupts in New Zealand

New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted Monday, sending a plume of ash about 12,000 feet (3,657 meters) into the sky. Up to 50 people were on the island at the time, the BBC reports, and as of Monday, police had confirmed five people were killed. Another 23 people were rescued after the eruption, some with serious burns, and up to two dozen people are unaccounted for.

Rescuers have not yet been able to search the island by foot, due to hazardous conditions and the risk of more eruptions, but after multiple reconnaissance flights over the island, authorities say they don't expect to find more survivors.

"No signs of life have been seen at any point," the New Zealand police said in a statement early Tuesday morning. "Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation. Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island."

White Island, also known as Whakaari, is the most active cone volcano in New Zealand. It's located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the east coast of the country's North Island, and serves as a popular tourist attraction. The people visiting the island when it erupted were reportedly both New Zealanders and tourists from overseas, including passengers from a cruise ship that had docked at the island.

People were seen walking inside the crater moments before it erupted at about 2:11 local time, according to the BBC. Other visitors had just left the island — including American tourist Michael Schade, who posted videos and descriptions of the aftermath on Twitter. He and his family had just left the island about 20 minutes earlier, he said, but the boat they were on returned to help with rescues.

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

"We had just got on the boat ... then someone pointed it out and we saw it," Schade tells the BBC. "I was basically just shocked. The boat turned back and we grabbed some people that were waiting on the pier."

This is so hard to believe. Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before. My thoughts with the families of those currently unaccounted for, the people recovering now, and especially the rescue workers… pic.twitter.com/mn704hobRk — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

There had been signs of heightened activity at the volcano, including reports of elevated background activity dating back weeks, according to GeoNet, a geological hazard monitoring system based in New Zealand. The site reported moderate volcanic unrest in a post on Dec. 3, citing "explosive gas and steam-driven mud jetting" but noting there was no volcanic ash being produced.

"Overall, the monitored parameters continue to be in the expected range for moderate volcanic unrest and associated hazards exist," the site reported Dec. 3, adding that "the current level of activity does not pose a direct hazard to visitors."

The alert level had been raised before the eruption, University of Auckland volcanologist Jan Lindsay tells the BBC, but the amount of activity seen before the eruption isn't necessarily a red flag for such an active volcano. The last eruption at White Island, in 2016, caused no injuries.

"[The volcano] has a persistently active hydrothermal system," Lindsay says, and "if gases build up under a block of clay or mud they can be released quite suddenly."

