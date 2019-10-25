Wildfires spread across California, forcing thousands to evacuate

Raging wildfires in California forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes near Los Angeles and in Northern California wine country, reports the Associated Press. The fires are being fueled by high winds, low humidity and high temperatures.

As of early Friday morning, there were nine active major fires burning across California, CNN reports, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned. The Kincade fire, shown above in Geyserville, started Wednesday night in Sonoma County. It has burned 21,900 acres so far and is only 5% contained. The Tick Fire just north of Los Angeles has burned about 3,950 acres and is only 5% contained.

More than 18 million people in southern California are under red flag warnings for extreme fire conditions. In addition to the warnings, many Californians have had to deal with power outages as many utility companies have shut off power to avoid the fire risks caused by downed power lines.

For example, as of Friday morning, there were 13,009 Southern California Edison (SCE) customers under a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), while 132,697 are under consideration, according to the utility company’s website.

And Pacific Gas & Electric Co. cautioned that more widespread blackouts would likely occur this weekend across the San Francisco Bay Area. That would be the third major outage this month, according to the AP.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles reported Friday that Santa Ana winds were gusting from 40 to 65 mph in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Forecasters said strong winds and low humidity could cause more issues for Northern California on Saturday night into Sunday.