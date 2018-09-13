How does the Great Pacific Garbage Patch affect marine life?

Ocean pollution has been at the forefront lately as several nations and companies crack down on plastic waste in hopes of curbing what ends up in our oceans.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a prime exhibit of what our bad habits can do. The massive, floating stockpile of trash has been drifting through the Pacific Ocean for years and is three times the size of France. In fact, The Ocean Cleanup Project just launched a set of solar-powered booms to clean up the garbage.

But why exactly is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch a problem if it's in the middle of the ocean? This infographic explains just how the patch and other plastic pollution affects marine life and offer tips on what you can do to prevent the plastic you use from ending up in the water.



Source: ReuseThisBag.com