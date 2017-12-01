10 best national parks for sunrises and sunsets

The view is the thing

Have you ever spent several pre-dawn hours climbing to the summit of a mountain so that you can get the best angle to see the sunrise? Some people will go to great lengths to witness the daily dramas of sunrise and sunset. It's not just about watching the big yellow ball appear or disappear over the horizon, but about the surrounding landscapes and clouds at the same time.

A handful of the most dramatic dawn and dusk destinations are inside U.S. national parks. Some sun-viewing spots are well known and filled with photographers each morning and evening. Others are remote and difficult to access, so you'll have to share the panoramas with only a few intrepid hikers.

Here are some great places to watch the sunrise or sunset in U.S. national parks: