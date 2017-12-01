December 1, 2017
874.5K
190.2K

10 best national parks for sunrises and sunsets

 PREV NEXT 
At 10 miles long, Castle Trail is the longest trail in Badlands National Park, South Dakota, and it leads to views like this.

At 10 miles long, Castle Trail is the longest trail in Badlands National Park, South Dakota, and it leads to views like this.

(Photo: Geoffrey Kuchera/Shutterstock)

The view is the thing

Have you ever spent several pre-dawn hours climbing to the summit of a mountain so that you can get the best angle to see the sunrise? Some people will go to great lengths to witness the daily dramas of sunrise and sunset. It's not just about watching the big yellow ball appear or disappear over the horizon, but about the surrounding landscapes and clouds at the same time.

A handful of the most dramatic dawn and dusk destinations are inside U.S. national parks. Some sun-viewing spots are well known and filled with photographers each morning and evening. Others are remote and difficult to access, so you'll have to share the panoramas with only a few intrepid hikers.

Here are some great places to watch the sunrise or sunset in U.S. national parks:

Josh Lew
December 1, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, MNN lists, National Parks
More MNN Earth Matters Galleries
The Marmot Expedition Mitts offer excellent protection from the harshest winter cold and snow. The best outdoor gear for the worst of winter
Browns Canyon National Monument, Colorado Obama's national monuments are a big deal
Rhodesian ridgeback dog's eye How does a dog see the world?

Trending on MNN

babyback ribs Can plastic wrap go in the oven?
A yeti or bigfoot standing in the snow The test results are back from that yeti fur ...
Chris McCandless in front of his "Magic Bus" in 1992. Why are we still talking about Chris McCandless?
spider web Spider drinks graphene, spins web that can hold the weight of a human
Susan G. Finley during an interview for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Meet the longest-serving woman at NASA
Buddy the Elf 17 memorable quotes from 'Elf'