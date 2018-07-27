July 27, 2018
12 wildfires as seen from space

bushfires in southeast Australia on March 14, 2009

Bushfires in southeast Australia in March 2009.

(Photo: Jesse Allen/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS/ASTER)

As the world burns

NASA's Earth-observing satellites have circled our globe for years, providing pertinent information about wildfires around the planet. Why is NASA pointing its lens back at Earth in search of fire? Firefighters use the information to battle fires, while scientists look at the impact on climate and ecosystems. Two of the flagship Earth-observing satellites are Terra and Aqua, which have circled the planet since 2002. NASA says these satellites have "detected more than 40 million actively burning fires and observed nearly 10 billion acres of charred land during tens of thousands of orbits."

Pictured here are bushfires in southeast Australia in March 2009. The photo was taken by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) onboard NASA's Terra satellite. The brown, burned areas contrast with the red of the vegetation left by a deadly brush fire east of Churchill, Victoria.

Editor's note: This gallery has been updated since it was originally published in June 2012.

