Best U.S. places to survive the apocalypse

It's the end of the world

These days it's impossible to avoid talk of the apocalypse. YouTube offers hundreds of thousands of clips that warn viewers about their fate and advise them how to survive. Novels and movies have been cashing in with blockbuster apocalyptic tales that explore everything from plagues and nuclear warfare to aliens and zombies.

With that much screen and page space devoted to the end of the world, it raises a natural question: Where should you go if all hell breaks loose? We've got some options for you.

This story was originally published August 2010 and has been updated with new information.

