8 lakes where a dive could be deadly

Look before you leap

Lakes can be special places that make you reminisce about family vacations or memorable summer camp stays. But not all lakes have the allure of those with tree-lined shores. Some lakes get rough when bad weather approaches, and those fed by glacial springs can be dangerously cold (albeit beautifully clear).

And then there are lakes that are downright deadly. Some lakes are so lethal that merely standing on the shore could mean death. Acidic water or volcanic fumes bring serious dangers, and there are examples of lakes with high concentrations of gases literally exploding.

Here are several lakes you certainly wouldn't want to swim in, and where it might be lethal to even stand on the shore or breathe the air.