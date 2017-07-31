9 landscape treasures left over from the Ice Age

Lay of the land

Glaciers reshape landscapes and transform the earth. As they advance, ice scours the ground and erodes the bedrock, picking up stones, gravel and silt, and scooping out basins and valleys in the process. As they retreat, the melting ice and streaming meltwater leave behind varied piles of acquired debris. Once a glacier is gone, things never look quite the same.

The ice sheets that descended over much of North America, northern Europe and Asia during the last glacial period, commonly called the Ice Age, were no exception. Evidence of their chilly visit, which ended about 12,000 years ago, is all around if you know what to look for. You may even have one or more of these glacial landforms in your neck of the woods or very nearby (like the glacial erratic pictured above). Read on for more about how to spot these prehistoric prizes.