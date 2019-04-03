Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

13 must-see trees around the world

 PREV NEXT 
Árbol del Tule in Oaxaca, Mexico

Árbol del Tule in Oaxaca, Mexico

(Photo: Fernando Tapia Rodríguez/Flickr)

Natural beauties

The wonders of the world weren't just built by human hands; Mother Nature has built a few of her own, among them a handful of trees that stand out for their longevity, size, historical significance, ecological value, beauty or just plain weirdness. These aren't necessarily the superlative trees of their kind, but they are certainly noteworthy — and worth a trip.

As with a cathedral or a world-class museum, seeing these arboreal wonders in person is the best way to get a sense of their one-of-a-kind splendor, but if you can't make the trip, a virtual tour will give you a sense of their beauty, as this photo of Mexico's gargantuan Tule tree in Oaxaca proves.

Prepare to be wowed by nature's audacity with these marvels that no tree lover should miss.

This file was originally published in November 2016 and has been updated with new information.

Sidney Stevens
April 3, 2019, 1:28 p.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, Forests & Trees, MNN lists
More MNN Earth Matters Galleries
Unlike their octopus cousins, nautiluses have their own shells. 17 animals that are living fossils
Ribbon moray eels 11 animals that can change their gender
polar explorers 14 of history's greatest polar explorers

Trending on MNN

dolphin Dolphins found suffering from Alzheimer's
A teenager holding crossed fingers behind back. A new study identifies the world's biggest liars
Viracocha Archaeologists just discovered an ancient South American mystery religion
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds
Convergent evolution 8 uncanny examples of convergent evolution
Car in bike lane Everyone on the road hates everyone else