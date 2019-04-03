13 must-see trees around the world

Natural beauties

The wonders of the world weren't just built by human hands; Mother Nature has built a few of her own, among them a handful of trees that stand out for their longevity, size, historical significance, ecological value, beauty or just plain weirdness. These aren't necessarily the superlative trees of their kind, but they are certainly noteworthy — and worth a trip.

As with a cathedral or a world-class museum, seeing these arboreal wonders in person is the best way to get a sense of their one-of-a-kind splendor, but if you can't make the trip, a virtual tour will give you a sense of their beauty, as this photo of Mexico's gargantuan Tule tree in Oaxaca proves.

Prepare to be wowed by nature's audacity with these marvels that no tree lover should miss.

