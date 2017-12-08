December 8, 2017
10 naturally pink lakes

Sightseers can view Lake Hillier only from the air.

(Photo: Aussie OC/Wikimedia Commons)

Salty and stunning

It might be easy to dismiss pictures of pink lakes as Photoshopped. Plenty of them are, we're sure, but a handful of bubble gum-colored lakes around the world don't get their hue from a filter. The color is usually the result of microorganisms interacting with salt water. In fact, almost all of the world’s pink lakes are saltier than the ocean.

Where are these bodies of water? Australia has an impressive collection, but the unusual lakes are also located in South America, West Africa, Eastern Europe and Mexico. Some of these places are protected, others are very remote. Pink lakes have proven to be major attractions, though the salty water makes them not the best option for a cooling summertime swim.

Here are several examples of the unique phenomenon of pink lakes.

