The pillars of life

Trees frame life, providing shade, oxygen, food, homes, heat and of course, building materials. Trees are universal, they house our swings and tree houses; they overlook our first kisses and marriage proposals. There are an estimated 100,000 different species of trees comprising a quarter of all living plant species around the world.

Spread among the billions of trees around the globe are a few special ones, especially worthy of attention. Here are seven of the world's most amazing trees.

Editor's note: This gallery has been updated since it was originally published in March 2010.