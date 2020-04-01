Here’s some good news amid the uncertainty: You don’t have to sacrifice family fun, entertainment and productivity to comply with current social-distancing and stay-at-home guidelines. In fact, it’s easier than ever to accomplish all of your everyday activities – like working out, meeting friends for happy hour and grocery shopping – all while enjoying the comforts of home and staying safe. You can also get some things done you’ve been meaning to tackle. We’ve compiled some tips on the best ways to keep yourself sane, entertained and productive during this time.