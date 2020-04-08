Use toilet paper rolls to make fun kids’ crafts

You can turn your would-be-discarded toilet paper rolls into at least three different types of crafts, each guaranteed to provide hours of amusement, engagement and even education for the kids.

Make a seedling pot to teach kids about plant life, and let them watch nature do its work, right before their eyes.

Make a speaker that attaches to a smartphone, and let a physics experiment take shape.

Make puppets as characters in a play, and get their theatrical juices flowing.

With these ideas, you’ll be unlocking your kids’ creativity and ingenuity without spending a dime, all while staying safe and healthy at home.