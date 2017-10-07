When one of the largest icebergs ever recorded-- measuring in at roughly the size of Delaware-- broke free from the Larsen C ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula last July, it exposed an entirely unexplored region of the Southern Ocean. Scientists are now racing to study what strange new creatures might have been lurking in the dark depths underneath this massive sheet of ice before the ecosystem changes forever, reports Nature.

"I cannot imagine a more dramatic shift in environmental conditions in any ecosystem on Earth,” said Julian Gutt, a marine ecologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research in Bremerhaven, Germany.

As the iceberg drifts into the Weddell Sea, some 5,800 square kilometers of sea floor that have been shielded by ice for up to 120,000 years will reveal unimaginable secrets. The opportunity represents one of the only positives for an event wrought by a rapidly changing climate. The ecosystem found there is almost certainly destined to disappear as soon as it is exposed, as outside species race in to colonize the new turf.

For now, though, it's an incredible opportunity for scientists to get a glimpse at rare unexplored terrain.

Because this isn't the first iceberg to split off in the region, scientists do have some inkling of what to expect. For instance, video footage taken by geophysicists on a US Antarctic Program cruise at the site of Larsen B in March of 2005 showed that the sea floor was covered in an immense white mat-- likely a vast layer of sulfur-eating microbes. Giant chemotrophic clams also dotted the otherworldly landscape. But by the time a true research vessel made it to the area for intense study, only dead clam shells and decaying plant matter remained.

Scientists hope to beat the inevitable collapse of this fragile ecosystem this time. They will also be able to study how these ecosystems transition and adapt to such monumental, rapid environmental changes.

Luckily, thanks to a 2016 agreement by the multinational Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources to automatically designate any areas of ocean exposed by the collapse or retreat of ice shelves as a Special Area for Scientific Study, commercial fishing is prohibited in the Larsen C region for at least 2 years. That should help ensure that the study area remains pristine.

For now, though, scientists are impatiently biding their time as research proposals await approval and the area is safe for vessels to travel in.

“We need the wind to blow the iceberg out a bit more and to blow the sea ice out of there,” says British Antarctic Survey spokesperson Athena Dinar.