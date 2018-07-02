A Thai youth soccer team entered Tham Luang Nang Non cave after a June 23 practice.

The team and their assistant coach have been stuck there ever since. Rescuers made contact with the team on July 2, after nine days of searching the cave and the surrounding mountain. The news was met with relief around the globe.

Still, the rescuers aren't done. They face a big challenge: How will they get the team out of the cave if weather doesn't cooperate?

A complicated cave and situation

Tham Luang cave's entrance area is an impressive sight, and it's completely safe. The cave system itself, however, is a sprawling one, stretching for some 6 miles (10 kilometers), according to the Bangkok Post. The system is filled with narrow passages and large chambers that stretch through the mountain, Doi Nang Non, which borders Thailand and Myanmar.

So, it's very possible to explore these passages and chambers — but the timing matters. The cave's entrance forms the vertical portion of a T-junction intersection. Going left or right leads hikers through some narrow passages, which isn't always an issue. But when monsoon season begins (as it does every June), these narrow passages become flooded. It's believed that the team became stranded after one such storm, and continuing heavy rains have made it impossible to retrace their steps.

Rescue workers work on a water pumping machine at the entrance of Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 2. Their goal was to pump out the cave's water in an effort to reach the stranded youth soccer team. (Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Between the heavy rains and the tight quarters, rescue divers struggled to make much headway in their search for the boys, ages 11 to 16, and the 25-year-old coach.

"Divers are in dark areas that are not flat and there's mud and rocks everywhere," Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told the Post prior to a team finding the team. "Therefore, for the [Thai Navy] SEAL team that's there, when they dive, sometimes one tank can only go as far as 30 meters (98 feet) and they have to turn back."

Now to the rescue stage

Now that the team has been found — roughly 400 meters away from the Pattaya Beach chamber where divers hoped to find them — the search operation becomes a rescue operation, but with the same challenges.

Getting the team out of the chamber will involve pumping water out of the chamber. First, however, authorities are determining how best to get the team medical assistance and food, provided they can eat after not having anything for 10 days.

"We will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning how to send (a) nurse and doctor inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night," Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of the local region Chiang Rai, told reporters after the team was found.

Now that the team is confirmed to be alive, rescue efforts are focused on the best ways to help the teens and get them out of the cave. (Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images)

Draining the water is really the only choice available to rescue workers. Edd Sorenson, a regional coordinator in Florida for the International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery Organization, told BCC News that any other way is dangerous, especially in this situation.

"Having somebody in zero visibility that's not familiar with overhead environment and that kind of extreme conditions, it's real easy and very likely that they would panic, and either kill themselves and or the rescuers," he said.

"So at this point, you know, I think they would be better off bringing in food, water, filtration systems, oxygen if the air space needs it and requires it, and at least they have lights and hope now, so I think waiting it out, as long as they can get supplies in there to make them comfortable and warm and fed and hydrated."