Breathtaking video shows pristine sky above curious facility in Alaska

We've been spoiled by the vistas Harun Mehmedinovic and the SkyGlow Project have made possible, but this takes it to a new level.

Mehmedinovic and team became the first civilian entities to conduct a night photography shoot over HAARP, the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility in Alaska.

The location is an ionospheric research program that has fueled conspiracy theories that "have made researchers wince," but it's the skies above that will get your creative juices flowing.

This astonishing video displays a clear Alaskan sky as day turns to night. The swirl of the glowing stars is almost like a Van Gogh painting. The northern lights even make an appearance, right on cue.

Stars swirl above the clear Alaskan sky, (Photo: Harun Mehmedinovic/SkyGlow Project)

The H.A.A.R.P. facility was built in the early 1990s by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), and D.A.R.P.A. (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

The site was handed over to UAF a few years ago, making its high-frequency radio transmitters available to researchers.

SkyGlow is a crowdfunded project that explores the effects and dangers of urban light pollution and brings awareness to some of the most beautiful dark sky areas in North America.

A clear night sky in Alaskab. (Photo: Harun Mehmedinovic/SkyGlow Project)

In the video, you can clearly see the stars and the northern lights, proving that these pristine night skies have been minimally affected by light pollution.

Mehmedinovic performed the shoot in minus 30 Fahrenheit weather during Alaska's prolonged winter darkness.

It was so cold that the camera had to be heated just to work. Luckily, the views captured on camera were well worth the trouble.

Stars almost look like comets amongst the aurora borealisb. (Photo: Harun Mehmedinovic/SkyGlow Project)

Regardless of the many theories that surround this facility, the view above it is magnificent and a great example of the marvelous things that light pollution is covering up in the night skies above us.

