California's wildfire season is showing no signs of slowing down as a new 15,000-acre fire has started burning near Redding, threatening homes, forests and wildlife in the area.

The Delta Fire was first reported on Sept. 5 near Lakehead, California. It started as three separate fires, but quickly merged into one large blaze.

Firefighters say none of the fire is contained currently, and nearby Interstate 5 — the primary Pacific Coast interstate — remains closed in both directions.

In less than 24 hours, the blaze has tripled in size as it spreads towards the Oregon border.

Light from a train is seen as it rounds a bend near the Sacramento River as flames from the Delta Fire fill a valley in Delta, California, on Sept. 6. (Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

An evacuation has been issued for the area, though it remains unclear how many people are affected at this point.

Officials told CBS News they believe the fire was human-caused, but they didn't say if it was an accident or arson.

The Delta Fire is just miles away from where firefighters were battling the Carr Fire, one of the largest and deadliest wildfires in California history.

So far, 8 people have died, more than 1,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 200,000 acres have burned as a result of the Carr Fire.

California firefighters battle new 15,000-acre wildfire near Redding

California firefighters are battling new 15,000-acre wildfire near Redding. It has closed Interstate 5 and caused evacuations.