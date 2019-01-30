A body camera on a Chicago police officer has captured a dramatic rescue after a 32-year-old man and his dog ended up in the icy waters of Lake Michigan.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 after a 9-month-old American Eskimo mix named Pika darted out on the frozen lake near Foster Beach.

Pika's owner couldn't stop the dog and ended up jumping in the lake to save his puppy. [The initial action in the video is hard to understand and see because of the body cam's position on the officer's body. But it's worth it, we promise.]

The owner managed to get the 19-pound dog out of the lake, but he was unable to get himself out as large ice walls around the water's edge made it impossible to climb out.

Chicago police arrived on the scene after two passersby saw the incident unfolding. The rescuing officers went into action.

The video shows the officers forming a human chain to get far enough out on the ice. They then attached a dog leash around the man's chest to pull him out.

The officers worked together to pull the man out of the water. In the video, you can hear the man saying "Thank you!" as the rescuers bring him to safety.

"They (CPD) absolutely saved my life," the man said. "I will be forever grateful to them."



Police say the man and his dog have fully recovered, and mentioned the letter the man wrote to the officers, thanking them for saving them.

Chicago police save man and his dog after they fall into bitterly cold Lake Michigan

Chicago police save a man and his dog from a frozen lake in this dramatic video.