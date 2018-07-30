The massive wildfires in northern California have claimed six lives and scorched over 95,000 acres as firefighters continue to contain them.

The video above shows the view from a California National Guard plane flying over the Carr Fire near Redding and dropping retardant to suppress the flames.

The Carr Fire is now one of the top 10 most destructive fires in California history with no immediate end in sight.



Firefighters say the blaze began on July 23 after a vehicle suffered a mechanical failure and ignited the ground. As the flames have spread, hundreds of structures have been destroyed and thousands more could be threatened if strong wind gusts continue, according to Cal Fire statistics.

You can see more of the havoc in the video below, which shows the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Poinsetta Avenue in Redding on July 26.

Weather forecasts predict that temperatures near the wildfires will remain above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) this week and that the chance of rain is slim.

More than 3,000 fire personnel have been involved with the blaze, which is roughly 20 percent contained.